SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 129,043 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $73,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 920,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

