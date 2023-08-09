SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,025 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 323,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $20,741,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

AYX stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

