SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,466 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

