SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,921 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

