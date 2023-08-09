SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,377 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.01. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

