SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.0 %

GPI opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $271.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.70.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

