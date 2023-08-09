SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

