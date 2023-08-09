SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 951,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 275,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after acquiring an additional 259,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

