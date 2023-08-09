SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $250,000 Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

