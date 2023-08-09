SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

