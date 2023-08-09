SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

