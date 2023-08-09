SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

