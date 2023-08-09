SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.