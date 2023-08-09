SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $482,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

