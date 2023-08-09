SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $897.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

