SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WABC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

