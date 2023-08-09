SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

