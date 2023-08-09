Sharon Parr Acquires 24,004 Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Parr purchased 24,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,003 ($23,007.03).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.04). The company has a market capitalization of £184.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.91.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

