Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $251.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.13.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 50.89%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

