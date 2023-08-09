Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Shockwave Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37,300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.13.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

