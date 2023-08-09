SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $945,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

