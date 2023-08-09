Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shares Up 2.7%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.30. 16,428,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,865% from the average session volume of 275,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Silo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Silo Pharma during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

