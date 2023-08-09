Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4,193.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 220,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

