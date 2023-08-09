Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.