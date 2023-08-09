Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

