Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.