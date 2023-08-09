Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

