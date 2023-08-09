Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 411,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 521,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,703,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.