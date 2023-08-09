Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Laurentian lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

