Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

