Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $385.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 484,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 163,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

