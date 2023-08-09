Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLDP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

SLDP stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,999,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 182,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $19,254,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

