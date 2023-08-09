Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 2,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Soluna Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

