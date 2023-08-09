SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Stock Price Down 15.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 94,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 49,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

