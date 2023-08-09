Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

