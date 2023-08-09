Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOVO. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

SOVO opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

