Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SOVO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,215,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.