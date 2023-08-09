Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOVO

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 300,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.