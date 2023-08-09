Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

