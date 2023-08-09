Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SOVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

