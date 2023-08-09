Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

