Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

