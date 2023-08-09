Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Financial Analysis

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quhuo and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $553.90 million 0.02 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 10.54 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.39

This table compares Quhuo and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Quhuo has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services -941.34% N/A -24,853.19%

Summary

Quhuo beats Sparta Commercial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

