SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,248,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,865,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 255,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.