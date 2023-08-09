Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Purchases 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,384 ($43.25) per share, with a total value of £169.20 ($216.23).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,675 ($46.96) per share, with a total value of £147 ($187.86).

Spectris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,404 ($43.50) on Wednesday. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,554.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,211.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,075.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($54.50) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($42.17) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,721.25 ($47.56).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

