Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

