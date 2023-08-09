Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

SRC stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

