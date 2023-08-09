Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.56-3.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

