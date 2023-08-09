Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.03.

Splunk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

