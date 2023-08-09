SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,616,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

